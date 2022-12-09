WLOX Careers
Old Town Village Tour showcases built-to-scale village of Old D’Iberville

By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - In D’Iberville, you can take a walk through the history of the city with just a few steps.

A built-to-scale village of Old D’Iberville is set up at the Town Green, ready for all to enjoy. Each little building, such as Madelaine Quave’s Store, the Star Theatre, Gollott’s Seafood Factory, Diaz Drug Store and Doris’ Hot Tamales, represents a piece of the past.

The original 19 replicas were built by Ralph Borries, a historical society member who is also a retired city employee. This year sees a new addition to the lineup -- a replica of the City Hall Complex, made by city employee Tony Perkins.

Members of the city’s historical society want to make sure young and old appreciate and explore the history of D’Iberville.

“This city has a rich history that a lot of people are not aware of,” said Keith Wilson, D’Iberville Historical Society President. “So when you come out and look at the replicas, you can hear from actual family members who are gonna talk about some of the proprietors and some of their businesses that they owned years ago.”

There’s no charge to tour the Village of Old D’Iberville, but the historical society is taking donations to support a scholarship fund and future historic markers in the city. You can get a closer look Friday night from 4:30-6:30 p.m. then stick around for the city’s free movie night featuring “The Polar Express.”

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

