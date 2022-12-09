WLOX Careers
North Carolina man identified as Beau Rivage armed robbery suspect, in custody

Aime Joseph Gelinas, 44
Aime Joseph Gelinas, 44(Biloxi PD)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Aime Joseph Gelinas, 44, of Charlotte, N.C., is in custody after being identified as a suspect in an armed robbery at the Beau Rivage.

At around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning, Biloxi PD responded to reports of a robbery at the casino. Police were told that a white male, later identified as Gelinas, showed a weapon and demanded cash from a cashier at a Cage. As Galinas tried to flee, he was stopped by patrons of the casino, allowing casino security officers to detain him until Biloxi PD’s arrival. An undisclosed amount was taken from the cage employee.

Gelinas is charged with armed robbery and taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond. If convicted, Gelinas could face up to life in prison.

