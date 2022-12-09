WLOX Careers
Mississippians encouraged to get COVID-19 boosters, flu vaccines as holiday season approaches

Mississippi health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated to help keep their families safe and healthy this holiday season.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated to help keep their families safe and healthy this holiday season.

“With handling food, not only keeping our staff, safe and healthy and doing precautions in the store. Having your customers come to the door, that may not be as calm as this with every day activities schools, and they’re on daily lives,” said Chrissy Kressie, owner of Le Passion Artisan Chocolates.

Keep yourself protected. Positive case numbers for the flu and COVID-19 are steady in the Magnolia State.

Kressie said her store has experienced this wave recently.

“We have had a couple of staff members that have gone through some illnesses or what have you, but we bounce back every time. It’s been a stressful season, but not like when we were in COVID in the high peak. We’re just trying to stay healthy and these next two weeks especially,” said Kressie.

That means sanitizing, covering up, and ridding items of bacteria.

“We try to wear mask, especially in the kitchen and gloves tacos out of our case we sanitize her hands were sipping on a cotton gloves which we use is washed, cleaned everyday,” said Kressie.

Thursday afternoon, Mississippi State Department of Health alerted Mississippians to get their Covid boosters and seasonal flu shots due to a rise in hospitalizations.

Michele Mcloud with Alpha Care Urgent Care tells WLOX News they’ve seen a trend of positive case numbers as people return from vacations and large gatherings.

“In the last three weeks, we’ve seen an increase and flow of COVID. Ratio we’re noticing somewhere is 3-1, which means three flu cases to one COVID. There’s been a day or two that’s been closer than that. For the most part, COVID is lagging behind but it’s still out there,” said Mcloud.

She listed common practices to stay safe.

“Remember when you get your flu shot, you have two weeks before to you build your immunity. So you still have that window of opportunity to build your immunity. I also believe in healthy practice. which is immune system boosting vitamin C, the zincs, all the normal things we did during Covid,” said Mcloud.

