Man wanted for shooting 3 people in Olive Branch

Timothy Newsom
Timothy Newsom(Olive Branch Police Dept.)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Olive Branch Police Department is searching for a man accused of shooting three people in what they call a domestic incident.

Police responded to the shooting on Asbury Place around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Three people were shot. Travel Newsom, 26, was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other victims were shot and are in the hospital in critical condition.

Police later identified the suspect as 25-year-old Timothy Newsom. He’s wanted for murder and two counts of attempted murder.

If you know where he may be, call OBPD at 662-892-9400.

