WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
Elf Photos

Hubbard nears end of sentence for ethics conviction

Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard is nearing the end of his prison sentence for his...
Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard is nearing the end of his prison sentence for his conviction on ethics charges.(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard is nearing the end of his prison sentence for his conviction on ethics charges.

The Alabama Department of Corrections lists a Jan. 8 minimum release date for Hubbard.

Hubbard was sentenced to 28 months in prison after a jury convicted him of violating state ethics law. He is incarcerated at Limestone Correctional facility.

Prosecutors accused Hubbard of leveraging his powerful public office to obtain clients for his businesses, violating the prohibitions against using his office for personal gain and on giving a “thing of value” to an elected official.

Most Read

19-year-old victim Ozell Addison, Jr. and his sister.
Gulfport teen found shot dead in car, deputy coroner says
Aime Joseph Gelinas, 44
‘Scared me to death’; North Carolina man charged for poker room robbery at Beau Rivage, police say
Kratom is currently classified as a “drug of concern” by the Drug Enforcement Agency, but it is...
D’Iberville considering ban on kratom products
Two young waitresses were in shock after customers added a hefty tip to their bill Wednesday...
Patrons leave tip of thousands at Biloxi cafe, just in time for the holidays
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
Griner freed: WNBA star swapped for Russian, heads home

Latest News

The Auburn Tigers
Auburn’s top 2 pass rushers heading to NFL draft
The Mississippi Parole Board chairman says the state is releasing fewer inmates because the...
Mississippi paroling fewer inmates despite more eligibility
Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Alabama State 19-14 at the 2022 Turkey Day Classic.
Britten runs for go-ahead TD, UAPB beats Alabama State 19-14
United Furniture is laying off its employees.
Mississippi-based furniture company lays off 2,700 workers