Boil water notice issued for Biloxi, south of the bay after E. coli found

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) has issued a boil water notice for areas of Biloxi south of the bay Friday afternoon.(Pixabay)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) has issued a boil water notice for areas of Biloxi south of the bay Friday afternoon.

The city says impacted areas are along the peninsula from Point Cadet to Debuys Road.  Areas north of the bay including Woolmarket and Cedar Lake are not affected.

They say the alert, which is expected to last at least through the weekend, was prompted after a routine sample from a Back Bay water well showed the presence of E. coli bacteria.

“Someone might say this is an anomaly based on the city’s excellent track record,” Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich said. “But we’re following the advice of our partners at the Mississippi State Department of Health.”

The boil water alert is until further notice. The precautionary notice is lifted after two consecutive clear samples. We will update when we receive new information.

MSDH’s alert can be found here, and the city’s alert can be found here.

