WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
Elf Photos

Apple drops plan to scan iCloud photos for child abuse

Apple is now planning to refocus efforts on its communication safety feature.
Apple is now planning to refocus efforts on its communication safety feature.(CNN, Apple)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Apple is no longer launching a controversial tool that would have checked iOS devices and the iCloud for child sexual abuse material.

The tech giant first announced the feature in 2021 in the hopes of combatting child exploitation and promoting safety, but the proposal received a wave of criticism for potential privacy implications.

In a statement to Wired, Apple said “children can be protected without companies combing through personal data.”

Instead, Apple is now planning to refocus its efforts on its communication safety feature.

That tool allows opt-in parental control to warn minors and their parents if an incoming image message is sexually explicit.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old victim Ozell Addison, Jr. and his sister.
Gulfport teen found shot dead in car, deputy coroner says
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
Griner freed: WNBA star swapped for Russian, heads home
Kratom is currently classified as a “drug of concern” by the Drug Enforcement Agency, but it is...
D’Iberville considering ban on kratom products
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off

Latest News

Nurse Practitioner awaits flu testing results
Mississippians encouraged to get COVID-19 boosters, flu vaccines as holiday season approaches
Arizona authorities say 37-year-old Domingo Luz has been arrested after a deadly shooting that...
Argument leads to suspect killing father dropping off birthday gift, police say
Marengo plant fire.
Explosion, fire devastates Marengo plant, hurting at least 10
Visitors hug at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a gay nightclub...
Earlier case against gay bar shooter dropped for lack of cooperation