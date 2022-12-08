WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
Elf Photos

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Congestion cleared on I-110 after crash

The crash happened north of the I-110 bridge near Bay Shore Drive and Rodriguez Street in the...
The crash happened north of the I-110 bridge near Bay Shore Drive and Rodriguez Street in the northbound lane.(Hawaii News Now)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Traffic is now clear after a Thursday morning crash on I-110.

The crash happened north of the I-110 bridge near Bay Shore Drive and Rodriguez Street in the northbound lane. We saw heavy congestion throughout the area Thursday morning.

Meteorologist Wesley Williams says there is a dense fog advisory in place until 10 a.m. Please use caution when driving.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Residents at Singing River Apartments in Gautier are outraged after they say feces and urine...
Gautier apartments flooded with sewage
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Romarion Armstrong, 19, was arrested on a charge of shooting into a dwelling. He currently is...
Teen arrested after reported Pascagoula shooting
Tattoos and social media helped investigators identify the dismembered body found inside a...
Tattoos, social media help identify dismembered body found in Pearl River County

Latest News

Railroad generic
TRAFFIC ALERT: Issues reported at multiple railroad crossings in Biloxi, Gulfport
Motorists are advised to use an alternative route. Traffic will be delayed in the area.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wilkes Drawbridge on Cowan-Lorraine stuck in upright position
According to MDOT, the congestion will be most noticeable between the Alabama State line and...
UPDATE: Traffic clear after ‘super wide-load transport’ on I-10 westbound between Ala. state line, Gulfport
One person has died after a head-on collision on Seaway Road Wednesday evening.
Gulfport woman dies on the way home from work in head-on collision