TRAFFIC ALERT: I-110 crash creates congestion

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning of a crash on I-110 creating congestion Thursday morning.

The crash happened north of the I-110 bridge near Bay Shore Drive and Rodriguez Street in the northbound lane. We’re seeing heavy congestion in the area.

Motorists are advised to take a different route. We haven’t yet confirmed if there are any injuries in the crash.

MDOT’s traffic website provides a real-time view of accidents HERE. Their estimates say the scene should be congested for around an hour, but we’ll update this story with more information as we receive it.

Meteorologist Wesley Williams says there is a dense fog advisory in place until 10 a.m. Please use caution when driving.

