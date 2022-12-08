WLOX Careers
Teen arrested on drive-by shooting charges

Dontavious Deshawn Ducksworth, 18, was arrested on two charges of drive-by shooting. He is currently held at the Jackson County jail.(Pascagoula Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A teenager was arrested Wednesday by Pascagoula police on multiple shooting charges.

Dontavious Deshawn Ducksworth, 18, was arrested on two charges of drive-by shooting. He is currently held at the Jackson County jail.

Police said the arrest comes from two different incidents on Detroit Avenue that happened over the past few months.

This is an active investigation, and police said more arrests are expected.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211.

