St. Patrick hits the mat with first-year wrestling team

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -This year the St. Patrick Fighting Irish are one of the newest schools to hit the mat with a wrestling team.

Joseph DiFilippo has the reins as the head coach and he says he’s glad to be introducing the sport to so many newcomers and is embracing the challenge that comes with it.

“We’re really taking it from the ground up from the referees position to start a match, to moves, how to stretch, what nutrition they need to compete and compete at a high level,” he said. “We are going against some schools with years of experience. It’s an eye opener for some of those guys. I tell them this is where we are and this is where we want to get to. It’s going to be a long journey and we’re along for the ride.”

The St. Patrick team is made up of 13 kids from 7th to 11th grade with varying levels of experience.

For freshman Brice DiFilippo, who’s been wrestling for nearly ten years, he says it’s been a fun experience to bring a sport he loves to more of his peers.

“It’s so much fun and I love teaching it to them,” said Brice. “It’s fun being able to see them learn because I was there at one time. It’s very exciting, I can’t wait to see how it booms off and how people enjoy it.”

For tenth grader Johnny Chatelain this is his first experience wrestling, but it’s also a sport his family has loved for years.

“I was so excited,” said Chatelain. “I was like, ‘I can’t wait to be part of this sport that my dad loves so much and he cherishes. I told my dad and he said ‘Let’s start training.’”

For newcomers and veterans alike, they find the sport can teach valuable lessons they can take with them both on and off the mat.

“People are finally learning about how interesting the sport is and how interesting the sport is and how great it is and how much respect people have for it,” said Chatelain.

“Humility; it’s about humility,” said Coach DeFilippo. “Humbling yourself. You’re out on that mat, you’re wrestling out there. You have to shake the young man’s hand across from you, you wrestle, then when you’re done you have to shake his hand win or lose. Then you shake the other coach’s hand. It’s a match and you have to humble yourself, win or lose.”

For Coach DiFilippo and the Fighting Irish, they hope to lay the foundation to solidify wrestling at St. Patrick, one pin at a time.

