WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
Elf Photos

Mississippi Valley State head coach resigns, joins Coach Prime in Colorado

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Valley State University’s head football coach, Vincent Dancy, leaves to join Deion Sanders at the University of Colorado.

Dancy announced his resignation Thursday after five years in charge of the Delta Devils football program. He is rumored to join Coach Prime’s staff at CU as an analyst.

“We are thankful to Coach Dancy for his service to MVSU,” MVSU President Jerryl Briggs said. “He has served Valley in various capacities, a coach, a leader of young men, and a mentor to countless individuals throughout his time. He will always be a part of the Valley family and we wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Dancy had an overall record of 10-38 during his period at MVSU while juggling scholarship limitations. Four of his 10 wins came in 2021, compiling the Delta Devils’ most wins in a single season in nearly a decade.

Defensive Coordinator Javier Gonzalez was appointed as the interim head coach following the departure of Dancy.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Residents at Singing River Apartments in Gautier are outraged after they say feces and urine...
Gautier apartments flooded with sewage
The crash happened north of the I-110 bridge near Bay Shore Drive and Rodriguez Street in the...
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Congestion cleared on I-110 after crash

Latest News

Oct 2, 2021; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Derick Hall (29) and Bydarrius Knighten (19) tackle between...
Gulfport’s Derick Hall declares for NFL Draft
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
JSU fans reflect on Coach Prime’s tenure in the capital city
4 Mississippi schools receive bowl game destinations
4 Mississippi schools receive bowl game destinations
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Coach Prime leaves Jackson State after historic season, takes Colorado head coaching gig