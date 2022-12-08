WLOX Careers
Jasper County principal killed in one-vehicle accident

According to Jasper County Deputy Coroner Jessie Crosby, Bay Springs High School principal...
According to Jasper County Deputy Coroner Jessie Crosby, Bay Springs High School principal Russell Jones was killed in a one-vehicle accident Wednesday morning(Taylor Curet/WDAM 7)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The principal of Bay Springs High School was killed in one-vehicle accident Wednesday morning.

Jasper County Deputy Coroner Jessie Crosby confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Russell Jones, 49, had been involved in a fatal accident on County Road 17 around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Crosby confirmed that Jones’ family had been notified.

The accident happened on County Road 17 about a half mile from the Mississippi 528 intersection

Bay Springs Police Department is investigating, and WDAM 7 is expecting more information on Thursday.

