Jasper County principal killed in one-vehicle accident

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The principal of Bay Springs High School was killed in one-vehicle accident Wednesday morning.

Jasper County Deputy Coroner Jessie Crosby confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Russell Jones, 49, had been involved in a fatal accident on County Road 17 around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Crosby confirmed that Jones’ family had been notified.

The accident happened on County Road 17 about a half mile from the Mississippi 528 intersection

Bay Springs Police Department is investigating, and WDAM 7 is expecting more information on Thursday.

