WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
Elf Photos

GM to install thousands of electric vehicle chargers in rural America

General Motors is planning to put thousands of electric vehicle chargers in rural America.
General Motors is planning to put thousands of electric vehicle chargers in rural America.(GM via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - General Motors is planning to put thousands of electric vehicle chargers in rural America.

The plan to install up to 40,000 chargers comes amid GM’s plans to sell exclusively zero-emission passenger vehicles by 2035.

While they won’t be so-called “Level 3″ chargers that can charge an EV to 80 percent of its battery capacity in a half hour or so, they will be the slower, yet still relatively powerful “Level 2″ chargers.

They will go in places where drivers might leave their vehicles parked for a couple of hours, like parks, sports venues or downtown shopping districts.

If all 40,000 units are installed, GM’s move would nearly double the current number of charging stations of this type in America, which currently stands at about 43,000.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tattoos and social media helped investigators identify the dismembered body found inside a...
Tattoos, social media help identify dismembered body found in Pearl River County
The discovery was made on Saturday on Burge and River Road.
Dismembered body found in “large box” in northern Pearl River County
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Ken Kroupa and his neighbors have raised several concerns about the 177 homes proposed for the...
Gulfport residents take concerns over a new development to Harrison Co. Board of Supervisors
Railroad generic
TRAFFIC ALERT: Issues reported at multiple railroad crossings in Biloxi, Gulfport

Latest News

Aldrick Scott of Topeka, Kan., was arrested Tuesday in Belize. He is wanted by the Douglas...
Kansas man wanted in Nebraska woman’s disappearance arrested in Belize
Authorities in Washington State say freezing fog contributed to a 30-vehicle crash.
30-car pileup closes highway in snow, freezing fog conditions
A rare guitar believed to be a gift from Marie Antoinette is expected to sell for $84,000.
Guitar gifted by Marie Antoinette up for auction
Dontavious Deshawn Ducksworth, 18, was arrested on two charges of drive-by shooting. He is...
Teen arrested on drive-by shooting charges