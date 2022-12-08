Eleven Biloxi athletes sign to play at the next level

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi High School saw eleven of its seniors sign to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level on Wednesday. Seven different teams were represented as the school cafeteria was packed with families, friends, coaches, and teammates.

The Indians are sending four total soccer players to the next level, all to Pearl River Community College. The Biloxi boys team will be represented in Poplarville by Zach Edwards and Ian Graham, while Allison Shemper and Kennedy Harris are set to become Wildcats on their girls team.

Biloxi High is also sending Sophia Montiforte to Pearl River where she will be continuing her softball career as a Wildcat.

The Indians baseball team was well represented on Wednesday. Ian Henry, Cameron Holt, and Aiden Harrison all signed to continue their academic and athletic careers at the JUCO level. An outfielder by trade, Henry inked his decision to play outfield at East Mississippi Community College. Holt will be staying closer as he is off to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, and Harrison is officially heading to Jones County Junior College.

Golfer Garner Seymour and tennis star Mckenzie Dubrow take their talents to Gulf Coast, while girls basketball talent Shaneal Corpuz signed with William Carey University.

“I’m definitely grateful for this opportunity,” said PRCC women’s soccer commit Allison Shemper “I’m looking forward to continuing my academic and athletic career and have the chance to advance my strengths within soccer as I move forward to PRCC. I’m very excited for the next chapter.”

William Carey women’s basketball signee Shaneal Corpuz didn’t start playing basketball until she was in seventh grade. She said, “I watched my dad while I was growing up, he’s the reason why I started playing basketball. My mom has helped me through it all. She paid for everything, she did everything for me, made sure I got wherever I needed to be.”

“It’s really sentimental.” EMCC baseball commit Ian Henry said. “I’ve grown up with all of them. It’s really neat to see all of us reach this milestone and I think it’s going to be a fun journey.”

Golfer Garner Seymour is on his way to Perkinston to continue his career on the links. “It means a lot to be one of the best on the Coast,” he said. “I’m really grateful. It still hasn’t set in yet, but I’m excited to get up to Gulf Coast next year and hopefully compete for a National Championship with the golf team for the next two years.”

