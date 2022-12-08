WLOX Careers
2 firefighters among 3 dead in Pennsylvania house fire

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:58 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CNN) – Three people are dead in Pennsylvania after a house caught on fire.

Two of them were firefighters who died after being called to the scene in West Penn Township, near Tamaqua.

The coroner confirmed that another person, who was not a firefighter, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the deceased and an official cause of death have not been released.

It’s unclear what started the fire.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

