104-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor visits current service members

Frank Emond reflected on his experiences during the Pearl Harbor attacks.
Frank Emond reflected on his experiences during the Pearl Harbor attacks.(WLOX)
By Hugh Keeton
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On December 7, 1941 Pear Harbor was bombed, bringing the U.S. into World War II.

On Wednesday, the 81st anniversary of the attacks, Pearl Harbor survivor 104-year-old Frank Emond traveled from Pensacola to visit with service members at the Seabee Base in Gulfport.

Emond reflected on his experiences during the attacks. He said the lesson to take away from his message is to always be prepared to respond and persevere through difficult times.

“It’s not a time to look at the damage or start to worry about what the problems are, but you need to start thinking of how to fix things up so it will be together again,” Emond said.

Emond doesn’t know any other Pearl Harbor survivors who are still living. It motivates him to continue speaking to groups. The current service members who lined up to meet Emond said they are inspired by his story.

“My grandfather served in World War II as well,” Lt. j.g. Jonathan Peck. “Hearing the stories from him and everyone from that generation gives me a lot of purpose for what I do in today’s day and age.”

The Naval Construction Battalion Center’s commanding officer Cpt. Jeff Powell led a ceremony honoring Emond.

“To be able to connect our 18,19, 20-year-olds with somebody who was that age 80 years ago on that faithful day is special,” Powell said. “I’m glad we got a great turnout to welcome Mr. Emond to Gulfport and to connect him with our next generation of sailors.”

Everyone can use a little advice from Emond on how to live a long and healthy life.

“I try to tell them to be nice as you can under the circumstances and try to get rid of the strain and stress,” Emond said.

Following Pearl Harbor, Emond went on to have a long career as a musician in the Navy.

