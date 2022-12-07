Women in Construction student awarded scholarship

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A student at the Women in Construction program in Biloxi received a scholarship to help her succeed in construction.

Alicia King submitted a video explaining why she chose construction as her career, and she was selected to win a scholarship.

“This scholarship will help me to be able to start my first year in the career of Southern Millswright or the Carpenters of America,” King said.

The Southeastern Construction Owners & Associates Roundtable SCOAR funded a $4,500 grant to the Moore Community House Women in Construction program, and the Southern States Millwright Regional Council funded a tool package valued at more than $1,000 awarded to King.

DEWALT will make an in-kind donation of tools to support the Women in Construction program as well as the scholarship package.

Central Regional Director of Southern States Jeffrey Smith said the construction industry needs more women workers.

“There are a few women in construction, right, but the construction workforce is down. We need to be doing anything we can to attract construction workers. Women deserve an opportunity,” Smith said.

The Women in Construction program is now recruiting people for its general industry classes program.

