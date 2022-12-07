WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
Elf Photos

TSA finds dog packed inside backpack at airport security

Someone placed a dog in a backpack and tried to get through security at a regional airport in...
Someone placed a dog in a backpack and tried to get through security at a regional airport in Madison, Wisconsin.(Twitter @TSA_GreatLakes)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wisc. (CNN) - Guns, knives, nunchucks, you name it. Airport screeners have confiscated lots of items people try to carry onto planes.

This week, someone placed a dog in a backpack and tried to get through security at a regional airport in Madison, Wisconsin.

The backpack with the dog inside went through the X-ray machine.

Someone placed a dog in a backpack and tried to get through security at a regional airport in...
Someone placed a dog in a backpack and tried to get through security at a regional airport in Madison, Wisconsin.(Twitter @TSA_GreatLakes)

The Transportation Security Administration is reminding passengers that all pets need to be in carrying cases. Pet owners must remove their animals and only send an empty carrier through the screening machine.

The discovery in Wisconsin comes weeks after someone packed a cat inside a suitcase at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The discovery was made on Saturday on Burge and River Road.
Dismembered body found in “large box” in northern Pearl River County
An agent with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team was fired over the weekend after...
South Mississippi LEO relieved of duty, accused of stealing cash from drug seizure
Tattoos and social media helped investigators identify the dismembered body found inside a...
Tattoos, social media help identify dismembered body found in Pearl River County
FILE - Former NFL football quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction...
Mississippi revises demands on Brett Favre in welfare lawsuit
Search efforts for the missing male pilot continued after the wreckage of a Piper Warrior was...
Fla. family identified as plane crash victims after wreckage found

Latest News

A Johnson County restaurant manager sent a harsh message to employees about taking time off and...
‘If your dog died ... prove it to us’: Olive Garden manager fired after time-off rant
The mandate was enacted through an August 2021 memorandum.
Congress set to rescind COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troops
Romarion Armstrong, 19, was arrested on a charge of shooting into a dwelling. He currently is...
Teen arrested after reported Pascagoula shooting
The runoff brings to a close a bitter fight between Raphael Warnock, Georgia's first Black...
Warnock, Walker in tight race in Georgia Senate runoff
A truck driver has hit the top lottery prize for the Lucky for Life game in North Carolina.
Truck driver wins $25,000 a year for life after cashing $2 lottery ticket