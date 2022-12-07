WLOX Careers
Trapani elected as Waveland’s next mayor

Jay Trapani, mayoral candidate in the December 6 Waveland general election.
Jay Trapani, mayoral candidate in the December 6 Waveland general election.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - With an unofficial 79% of the vote, Jay Trapani will serve as Waveland’s next mayor.

Trapani faced Independent Micah Tinkler and Libertarian Brice Phillips after he secured the Republican nomination back in October.

Waveland residents also casts votes for aldermen in wards 1, 2, and 4.

Republican Rhonda Gamble secured nearly 60% of the vote over Libertarian Matthew Adams and Independent Cheryl Tenney in Ward 1′s election.

For Ward 2, Republican Bobby Richardson received nearly twice the number of votes over Democrat Clarence Harris.

In Ward 4, Independent Jeremy Clark beat out Republican Gary “Catmando” Catalano and Libertarian Lynn Smith.

Ward 3′s Republican candidate Shane LaFontaine ran unopposed.

Tuesday night’s results are unofficial until absentee ballots are also counted.

