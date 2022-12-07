Teen arrested after reported Pascagoula shooting

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A teenager has been arrested after a Tuesday shooting in Pascagoula.

Romarion Armstrong, 19, was arrested on a charge of shooting into a dwelling. He currently is awaiting an initial appearance.

Around 8 a.m. Tuesday, Pascagoula police officers responded to the 1300 block of Skip Street to a report of shots fired. Police were given a description of two men shooting at each other.

Another person was also taken into custody, but has been released at this time with possible charges pending.

This is an active investigation, and anyone with any information is asked to contact Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211.

