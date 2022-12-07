WLOX Careers
Putting the lid on garbage issues in Gulfport

Literally cleaning up the streets of Gulfport is exactly what city leaders, nonprofit...
Literally cleaning up the streets of Gulfport is exactly what city leaders, nonprofit organizations and others are tackling as garbage and debris pile up in the city.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Literally cleaning up the streets of Gulfport is exactly what city leaders, nonprofit organizations and others are tackling as garbage and debris pile up in the city. In fact, Mayor Billy Hewes talked about this issue in his State of the City address last week.

“People are too easy in this throw-away society to toss something out. We’re telling folks, think before you throw,” Hewes said.

Right now, the city is working with clean up contractor H20 to figure out more ways to do more clean sweeps of of Gulfport. Down the road, they’re hoping to possibly bring in more equipment to make clean garbage sweeps a frequent occurrence.

One organization Hewes brought up to also aid in the battle is One Clean Gulfport, a nonprofit organization that was recently formed to try and address the garbage problem in Gulfport, not only through a physical standpoint, but from a mental aspect as well.

“We’re taking a different focus as we look at litter, illegal dumping and property blight,” said Jenny Johnstone-Smith. “It’s going to take behavior change, absolutely. You’re going to have to ask yourself, what does it take for people to reach a point where they see open space or a vacant lot as their own private landfill?”

One Clean Gulfport hopes their mission could be successful enough to branch out to other cities on the Coast.

