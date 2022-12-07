Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance hold seminar to help answer questions on cannabis industry

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance, a 501 C3 nonprofit, held a seminar for one purpose: “It’s important for our patients to know and realize how their medicine is grown and how it will be dispensed,” said Angie Calhoun.

“Everybody really has questions, and we’re here to walk our patients and even the curious through any of those questions about medical cannabis.”

Angie Calhoun is the CEO and founder of the group. The group represents any cannabis patients of Mississippi. She gathered cannabis dispensaries from across the country as well as local dispensaries to help answer those questions. Companies like Star Buds say transparency and advocacy is key to this industry.

“Patient Advocacy is our main point today, kind of getting the information out there that the patient is really looking for,” said Doug Stout, with Star Buds. “Things like getting your card, things of that nature. You know, really trying to make sure that the public gets the correct information to the best of our ability.”

Stout and Calhoun both say they would like to see a day where the cannabis industry can work alongside any other company in the healthcare system.

“The majority of the people say we want to help sick people,” said Calhoun. “And when they say that it melts my heart because I know they are in it for the right reason. They believe that medical cannabis is real medicine. It’s the new dawn in healthcare. And really normalizing cannabis in general and understanding that for a lot of people they feel it does really well for them and that’s hard to ignore.”

If you would like to become a patient, you have to apply on the Mississippi Department of Health’s website. It will take around 30 days for an application to be approved.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.