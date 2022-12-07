Feeling more like spring today

The calendar says it’s December, but it doesn’t feel like it! We’re going to be in the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. The high humidity will make it feel a little warmer. We won’t cool down much tonight. Temperatures will only reach the low to mid 60s by the morning. Patchy dense fog is also possible tonight.

Thursday will be another warm day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A little more cloud cover is expected. Friday and Saturday will remain warm and muggy with highs in the mid 70s. A weak front may bring a few isolated showers.

We have a better chance for hit or miss showers and storms on Sunday. It’s still going to be warm and muggy with highs in the low to mid 70s. We’ll stay warm and humid through the first half of the week. Highs will remain in the low to mid 70s on Monday and Tuesday.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.