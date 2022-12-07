WLOX Careers
Coast Electric reaches $1 million in grants with Operation Round Up

Coast Electric's Operation Round Up has reached $1 million in grants provided since it began in...
By Mike Lacy
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Organizations like Gateway United Methodist Church’s ML Tootle Food Mission need to run like a machine, but all machines need fuel. The Coast Electric Operation Roundup helps provide it.

“It’s awe-inspiring to be with these people and see exactly what this organization is doing for so many other organizations,” said Sandy Sanchez with the M.L. Tootle Food Mission.

Operation Round Up rounds up bills of participating members to raise the money for charitable organizations in Harrison, Hancock and Pearl River counties.

Sanchez’s food pantry may be a recipient, but she’s also a customer volunteering to “round up” her bill to help others.

“I thought they only helped people who needed help with their electric bills,” she said. “Today, I actually got to see what our round-up money goes for.”

To date, the program has raised more than $1 million in total grants, and 26 nonprofits that are receiving the latest round of money celebrated the accomplishment on Wednesday with a million thanks.

Among those organizations included Mississippi Gulf Coast Buddy Sports.

“We’ve been very blessed they have sponsored our programs, because we couldn’t do it without their support,” said director Mike Crawford. “You know, we have to have community support.”

One of the longest beneficiaries of the roundup program is the Hancock County Food Pantry.

“We serve between 600 and 700 families every month,” said pantry treasurer John Wittliff. “And this grant will enable us to buy more food to continue serving the families that come to us for help every month.”

The latest round of money granted through the Community Trust Committee totaled more than $227,000.

