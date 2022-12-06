TRAFFIC ALERT: Issues reported at multiple railroad crossings in Biloxi, Gulfport

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers across the Coast might need a little extra time to get around Tuesday evening.

Officials with Biloxi and Gulfport police departments told WLOX that they have received reports of issues at multiple railroad crossings.

They said the crossing arms are repeatedly going up and down with no train running and are unsure of exactly how many crossings are impacted.

Long Beach police told us they are not experiencing this issue.

CSX has been notified and is working to resolve the issue.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route when traveling and not to drive around the crossing arms.

