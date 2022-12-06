Staying mild and humid tonight

It sure didn’t feel like December today! We warmed up into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. Thanks to the higher humidity, we’ll only cool down into the mid 60s tonight. Some patchy fog will be possible.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will remain very warm and humid. Temperatures will be back in the upper 70s, and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. There’s a small chance for isolated showers. Most of us will stay rain free.

A weak front will approach us on Saturday, and we’ll see a few more isolated showers. Highs will be in the mid 70s. More showers and storms are possible on Sunday, and we’ll stay warm with highs in the low to mid 70s.

