PRC School District names John Shows as new superintendent

CARRIERE, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, the Pearl River County School District announced West Lincoln Attendance Center principal John Shows as the district’s new superintendent.

Shows was chosen after a search conducted by the PRCSD narrowed the list down from 11 applicants and three interviews.

“During the search process, the board members remained focused on the criteria defined by the board and the stakeholder groups,” said Jerry Frazier, PRCSD Board President. “We have chosen a leader who has a track record of success at both the elementary and secondary levels. His experience indicates that he believes in developing strong relationships with all stakeholder groups and in effective communication strategy which involves both informing and listening.”

Shows has 22 years of experience in education, which includes serving as a coach, teacher, assistant principal and principal. He also served as a board member and president of the board in the Simpson County School district and currently serves as a member of the Co-Lin Board of Trustees.

“As a lifelong educator in Mississippi, I am excited about the oppurtunity to serve as the new superintendent in the Pearl River County School District,” said Shows. “The district has a tradition of excellence in academics as well as athletics and extracurricular activities. It has a great group of students, teachers, staff, administrators and parents whom I look forward to meeting. My goal is to create an environment where everyone can achieve their full potential today, tomorrow and in the future.”

