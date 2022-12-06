Moss Point to hold jersey retirement ceremony for Devin Booker

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, the Moss Point School District and Moss Point District Alumni Association will host a jersey retirement ceremony for NBA guard Devin Booker at Arthur Haynes Gymnasium.

Before heading to the University of Kentucky and being drafted by the Phoenix Suns, Booker attended Moss Point High during his sophomore, junior and senior seasons from 2011-14. He played in 70 games, averaging 27.1 points per game over his career and 32.1 points per game during his senior season.

Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. with the ceremony beginning at 2:30 p.m.

