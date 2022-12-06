WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways

Moss Point to hold jersey retirement ceremony for Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, right, shoots over Denver Nuggets center JaVale McGee in the...
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, right, shoots over Denver Nuggets center JaVale McGee in the first half of Game 4 of an NBA second-round playoff series Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, the Moss Point School District and Moss Point District Alumni Association will host a jersey retirement ceremony for NBA guard Devin Booker at Arthur Haynes Gymnasium.

Before heading to the University of Kentucky and being drafted by the Phoenix Suns, Booker attended Moss Point High during his sophomore, junior and senior seasons from 2011-14. He played in 70 games, averaging 27.1 points per game over his career and 32.1 points per game during his senior season.

Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. with the ceremony beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The discovery was made on Saturday on Burge and River Road.
Dismembered body found in “large box” in northern Pearl River County
An agent with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team was fired over the weekend after...
South Mississippi LEO relieved of duty, accused of stealing cash from drug seizure
Drowning generic
Man identified in Gulfport drowning
Mississippi GOP Chairman Frank Bordeaux and Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich talk with Biloxi Ward 2...
Biloxi Councilman Felix Gines announces switch to Mississippi Republican Party
FILE - Former NFL football quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction...
Mississippi revises demands on Brett Favre in welfare lawsuit

Latest News

Gulfport's John Archie announced Monday he's stepping down as the head football coach.
Gulfport’s John Archie steps down as head football coach
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL...
Saints take on the Bucs in ‘must win’ game Monday night
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
JSU fans reflect on Coach Prime’s tenure in the capital city
(left to right) Bray Hubbard, Kaden Irving, John Peterson, Dante Dowdell
Mississippi Association of Coaches announces 2022 All-State Teams