Miss. child accidentally shoots sibling; toddler in serious but stable condition

By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A two-year-old Monroe County boy is in serious but stable condition at UAB Hospital following an accidental shooting.

Monroe County deputies responded to the shooting call around noon on Sunday in the Lackey community.

Sheriff Kevin Crook said the child was accidentally shot by his older sibling, also a toddler. Crook said there were adults at home when the accident happened.

The sheriff said his investigators have talked to everyone on the scene. No charges will be filed.

Family member Makayla Cole asked for prayers for the mom and the entire family.

“She’s heartbroken. She’s upset. She’s stressed about Christmas, bills, and all of that. She’s gotta get four kids back at home that she is worried about. We are all heartbroken over it. We have bracelets we’re getting ready to sell... We just need prayers; as much as we can,” said Cole.

The mother of the child told WCBI News that the toddler was coming out of sedation. She said his doctors want him awake and hope to take the breathing tube out. She said the nurses can move him and turn him.

Sheriff Crook encourages anyone with firearms to be sure they are stored out of reach of minors.

