WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways

K9 alerts detectives to nearly 300 lbs. of cocaine on board tractor-trailer

K-9 Mina made a positive indication of narcotics odor on board the tractor-trailer in question,...
K-9 Mina made a positive indication of narcotics odor on board the tractor-trailer in question, helping authorities find just under 300 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of $13 million.(YOUNG, WILLIAM | Indianapolis Metro Police Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Gray News) – Detectives tracked down a tractor-trailer carrying about 300 lbs. of cocaine, thanks to a reliable tip.

Detectives used several investigative techniques to locate the suspected truck on I-70 in Hendricks County, Indiana, according to the Indianapolis Metro Police Department.

K-9 Mina made a positive indication of narcotics odor on board the tractor-trailer in question, helping authorities find just under 300 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of $13 million.

The truck’s driver, 50-year-old Mauro Alonzo-Vargas, of Texas, was arrested in connection to the drugs. A prosecutor’s office will review the case and make a final decision on the charges.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The discovery was made on Saturday on Burge and River Road.
Dismembered body found in “large box” in northern Pearl River County
An agent with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team was fired over the weekend after...
South Mississippi LEO relieved of duty, accused of stealing cash from drug seizure
FILE - Former NFL football quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction...
Mississippi revises demands on Brett Favre in welfare lawsuit
Search efforts for the missing male pilot continued after the wreckage of a Piper Warrior was...
Fla. family identified as plane crash victims after wreckage found
Mississippi GOP Chairman Frank Bordeaux and Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich talk with Biloxi Ward 2...
Biloxi Councilman Felix Gines announces switch to Mississippi Republican Party

Latest News

FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier,...
LIVE: Officers to receive Congressional Gold Medals for Jan. 6
The door to Club Q is open as investigators continue to collect evidence after a mass shooting...
Colorado gay nightclub shooting suspect charged with hate crimes, murder
The Kraft Heinz Company is recalling about 2,400 pounds of its ready-to-eat Oscar Mayer Ham and...
Kraft Heinz recalls ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products
U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn discusses his mindset about the Capitol riot.
Officer Harry Dunn talks about honor, accountability for Capitol riot
Oreyana Clinton has been reported missing.
Amber alert issued for 5-year-old New Mexico girl