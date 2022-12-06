Gulfport’s Derick Hall declares for NFL Draft

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -Former Gulfport Admiral Derick Hall announced Tuesday he is declaring for the NFL Draft after wrapping up his senior season at Auburn.

The senior edge rusher was first team All-SEC this year, leading the Tigers with 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks on the season.

Over his tenure on The Plains he racked up 146 total tackles and 19 and a half sacks.

Hall has also accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl in Mobile.

