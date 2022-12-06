WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
Elf Photos

Gulfport’s Derick Hall declares for NFL Draft

Oct 2, 2021; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Derick Hall (29) and Bydarrius Knighten (19) tackle between...
Oct 2, 2021; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Derick Hall (29) and Bydarrius Knighten (19) tackle between Auburn and Louisiana State University at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics(Todd Van Emst | Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -Former Gulfport Admiral Derick Hall announced Tuesday he is declaring for the NFL Draft after wrapping up his senior season at Auburn.

The senior edge rusher was first team All-SEC this year, leading the Tigers with 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks on the season.

Over his tenure on The Plains he racked up 146 total tackles and 19 and a half sacks.

Hall has also accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl in Mobile.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The discovery was made on Saturday on Burge and River Road.
Dismembered body found in “large box” in northern Pearl River County
An agent with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team was fired over the weekend after...
South Mississippi LEO relieved of duty, accused of stealing cash from drug seizure
Tattoos and social media helped investigators identify the dismembered body found inside a...
Tattoos, social media help identify dismembered body found in Pearl River County
FILE - Former NFL football quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction...
Mississippi revises demands on Brett Favre in welfare lawsuit
Search efforts for the missing male pilot continued after the wreckage of a Piper Warrior was...
Fla. family identified as plane crash victims after wreckage found

Latest News

PRCC WOMEN
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Pearl River vs. East Mississippi (12/05/22)
PRCC MEN
MEN'S BASKETBALL: Pearl River vs. Royal Ambassadors (12/05/22)
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, right, shoots over Denver Nuggets center JaVale McGee in the...
Moss Point to hold jersey retirement ceremony for Devin Booker
Gulfport's John Archie announced Monday he's stepping down as the head football coach.
Gulfport’s John Archie steps down as head football coach