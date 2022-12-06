WLOX Careers
Gulfport residents take concerns over a new development to Harrison Co. Board of Supervisors

By Leslie Rojas
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - People fighting a proposed subdivision at the old Great Southern Golf Course took their concerns to the Harrison County Board of Supervisors Monday.

Ken Kroupa and his neighbors have raised several concerns about the 177 homes proposed for the former Great Southern Golf Course property in Gulfport. Drainage is one of their biggest worries.

“Certainly, we think this new development will put more pollution into the Mississippi Sound,” Kroupa said.

Neighbors say the original plans for Arbor Properties subdivision included retention ponds. Now the developer plans to upgrade the old drainage that empties into the Mississippi Sound with larger pipes.

“We asked the developer if he would consider putting retention ponds that reduce density so it’s less dense and there isn’t so much water out there or so much pollution going out there, because that is going to cause problems,” Kroupa said.

Monday, Kroupa presented the Harrison County Board of Supervisors with a petition outlining their concerns with drainage. It had more than 600 signatures.

Supervisors will have a say in the drainage plan. Even though that plan isn’t finalized yet, supervisors asked Arbor’s engineer Dennis Stieffle to consider the neighbors’ concerns.

Stieffle told the board retention ponds would mean eliminating some of the homes.

“Putting in retention ponds takes away from bottom line profit from those developers. But when he’s done and finished and goes back to Florida, we are left here with these issues that are adversely impacting the residents,” Kroupa said.

Supervisors made a motion to deny approving the drainage plan until they’re sure the developer has addressed the neighbors’ concerns.

Gulfport’s city engineer has already signed off on the drainage plan. If the developer upgrades the drainage pipes, the county must also give its okay since the pipes run under the beach, which is county property.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

