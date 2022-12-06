WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
Elf Photos

Auburn’s top 2 pass rushers heading to NFL draft

The Auburn Tigers
The Auburn Tigers(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn’s top two pass rushers are leaving for the NFL.

Defensive end Colby Wooden announced in a video on social media that he is skipping his senior season to enter the draft. Edge rusher Derick Hall also posted a video to announced his plans to leave.

Hall is a senior who already had accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl but could have returned for a fifth season. He was a second-team All-Southeastern Conference selection.

Hall is projected as a potential second-round draft pick while projections have Wooden in the mid-round range.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The discovery was made on Saturday on Burge and River Road.
Dismembered body found in “large box” in northern Pearl River County
An agent with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team was fired over the weekend after...
South Mississippi LEO relieved of duty, accused of stealing cash from drug seizure
Tattoos and social media helped investigators identify the dismembered body found inside a...
Tattoos, social media help identify dismembered body found in Pearl River County
FILE - Former NFL football quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction...
Mississippi revises demands on Brett Favre in welfare lawsuit
Search efforts for the missing male pilot continued after the wreckage of a Piper Warrior was...
Fla. family identified as plane crash victims after wreckage found

Latest News

The Mississippi Parole Board chairman says the state is releasing fewer inmates because the...
Mississippi paroling fewer inmates despite more eligibility
Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Alabama State 19-14 at the 2022 Turkey Day Classic.
Britten runs for go-ahead TD, UAPB beats Alabama State 19-14
United Furniture is laying off its employees.
Mississippi-based furniture company lays off 2,700 workers
Hospital bed
Over half of Mississippi’s rural hospitals risk closing