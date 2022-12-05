WLOX Careers
Saints take on the Bucs in ‘must win’ game Monday night

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL...
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fl. (WVUE) - The Saints take on division rival Tampa Bay Monday (Dec. 5) night in a “must win” showdown.

All the action goes down Monday night on Fox 8.

It’s not a home game tonight but it certainly is a critically important match-up for the saints.

Coming off a shut-out loss against the San Francisco 49ers, they’ll have to put it all on the line against the Bucs and quarterback Tom Brady.

The saints hold a disappointing 4-8 record with tonight’s game being the last chance, mathematically, to make the playoffs.

If they can turn the tables on the Bucs, a divisional crown could still be in the picture with the Bucs sitting at the top of the NFC South.

The mistakes have been costly. The Saints have had a tough time taking advantage of other teams’ mistakes and beating themselves with their own.

Sean Fazende sat down with Saints first-round pick, offensive tackle Trevor Penning, to talk about the offense’s mentality in practice coming off the shut-out against the 49ers.

“We treat every week like we’re trying to go 1-0 every week,” Penning said. “So we learned from the film, we’ve got to get over it quick. We’ve got to flush it, learn what we did wrong, and attack this week.”

Tom Brady hasn’t performed great against the Saints, going 1-4.

Although they did squeak out a win on the Saints earlier in the season, quarterback Andy Dalton and the team will be looking to outperform Brady and the Bucs tonight.. putting it all in the past.

