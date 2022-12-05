WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways

Ocean Springs mayor explains annexation plan

Mayor Kenny Holloway said it is important to have the high school located inside the city limits.
Mayor Kenny Holloway said it is important to have the high school located inside the city limits.(WLOX)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs could be getting bigger with talks of an annexation.

City officials are looking to expand the city limits into two unincorporated areas of Jackson County. It is something city leaders have been studying for about a year now.

It’s a move previous administrations have attempted a few times before but backed off for various reasons.

When asked, Mayor Kenny Holloway said he does not know what those reasons are but that he thinks it is important to have the high school located inside the city limits.

“Currently, 52% of students at Ocean Springs public schools live outside city limits,” he told WLOX. “And I think that’s important that we have at least the majority, so we can keep majority of the school board members.”

According to Mayor Holloway, Gautier has already annexed part of Highway 57 on the east side north of I-10. He is proposing to match Gautier’s northern boundary on the west side of 57.

With that, he said about 1,500 people would become Ocean Springs residents.

“We’ve looked at several different maps,” he said. “And some of them made sense, some of them didn’t.”

The city’s Board of Aldermen will be asked Tuesday to approve an ordinance that will start the process. Then, the official map will be released.

“I feel pretty good about it,” Holloway said. “You know, I think it will be a fairly friendly annexation. Not everybody is going to be happy with it.”

In fact, several residents WLOX has heard from do have concerns.

Our team will explore their side, along with county leaders on Tuesday.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drowning generic
Man identified in Gulfport drowning
Mississippi GOP Chairman Frank Bordeaux and Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich talk with Biloxi Ward 2...
Biloxi Councilman Felix Gines announces switch to Mississippi Republican Party
4 Mississippi schools receive bowl game destinations
4 Mississippi schools receive bowl game destinations
An agent with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team was fired over the weekend after...
South Mississippi LEO fired, accused of stealing cash from drug seizure
Their love for each other blossomed six years ago in the halls of the home.
Gulfport nursing home residents fall in love, get married at facility

Latest News

The discovery was made on Saturday on Burge and River Road.
Dismembered body found in “large box” in northern Pearl River County
FILE - Former NFL football quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction...
Mississippi revises demands on Brett Favre in welfare lawsuit
An agent with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team was fired over the weekend after...
South Mississippi LEO fired, accused of stealing cash from drug seizure
Biloxi's First Baptist Church presented "The Miracle of Christmas," a harmonic concert...
First Baptist Biloxi shares "The Miracle of Christmas" harmonic concert