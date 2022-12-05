Ocean Springs mayor explains annexation plan

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs could be getting bigger with talks of an annexation.

City officials are looking to expand the city limits into two unincorporated areas of Jackson County. It is something city leaders have been studying for about a year now.

It’s a move previous administrations have attempted a few times before but backed off for various reasons.

When asked, Mayor Kenny Holloway said he does not know what those reasons are but that he thinks it is important to have the high school located inside the city limits.

“Currently, 52% of students at Ocean Springs public schools live outside city limits,” he told WLOX. “And I think that’s important that we have at least the majority, so we can keep majority of the school board members.”

According to Mayor Holloway, Gautier has already annexed part of Highway 57 on the east side north of I-10. He is proposing to match Gautier’s northern boundary on the west side of 57.

With that, he said about 1,500 people would become Ocean Springs residents.

“We’ve looked at several different maps,” he said. “And some of them made sense, some of them didn’t.”

The city’s Board of Aldermen will be asked Tuesday to approve an ordinance that will start the process. Then, the official map will be released.

“I feel pretty good about it,” Holloway said. “You know, I think it will be a fairly friendly annexation. Not everybody is going to be happy with it.”

In fact, several residents WLOX has heard from do have concerns.

Our team will explore their side, along with county leaders on Tuesday.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.