Mississippi Association of Coaches announces 2022 All-State Teams
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday, the Mississippi Association of Coaches released their 2022 All-State Teams for all classes. Teams were decided on by coaches from around the state.
In 6A, Ocean Springs quarterback and Alabama commit Bray Hubbard was voted as the 2022 6A Player of the Year. Ten players representing schools from the Biloxi Metro are listed, including the 6A interception leader in Gulfport’s Prince Cottonham and Pascagoula’s multisport athlete Keilon Parnell.
|6A 1ST TEAM
|6A 2ND TEAM
|OL Ladarius Jordan, Gulfport
|WR J.P. Coulter, Ocean Springs (ATH)
|OL Jeremy Flora, Pascagoula
|DL Jeffery Rush, Pascagoula
|K Bart Edminston, Ocean Springs
|LB Trace Carter, Ocean Springs
|DL Amarion Ware, Harrison Central
|DB Damaryion Fillmore, Biloxi
|DB Prince Cottonham, Gulfport
|KR Keilon Parnell, Pascagoula
Picayune is fresh off winning their second 5A State Championship in two years, so its no surprise the Maroon Tide lead the way in 5A awards. Head Coach Cody Stogner was awarded 5A Coach of the year, whereas phenom runningback Dante Dowdell was chosen as the 5A Player of the Year. Four other Picayune players were granted 1st Team honors. Also worth noting include Gautier’s 10,000-yard passer Kaden Irving, Vancleave’s state-leading rusher John Peterson and George County’s up-and-coming sophomore Deuce Knight earning a spot on the 2nd Team.
|5A 1ST TEAM
|5A 2ND TEAM
|QB Kaden Irving, Gautier
|QB Deuce Knight, George County
|RB John Peterson, Vancleave
|OL Jeffrey Allen Grimme, Vancleave
|WR A.J. Phillips, Gautier
|K Irianna Evans, George County
|WR Dillon Alfred, Gautier
|DE Angel McGee, Gautier
|OL Casey Tines, George County
|LB Monyah Boykin, Gautier
|RB Chris Davis, Picayune (ATH)
|DE Zay Coleman, Picayune
|DE Monta Waller, Picayune
|LB Amarion Tyson, Picayune
The 4A Playoffs saw one of the biggest Cinderella stories in Mississippi high school football as the Stone Tomcats made it all the way to the South State Championship before being defeated by Mendenhall. Three of the teams players are listed on either 1st or 2nd Team. Moss Point’s Jamarious Brown was crowned the 4A Defensive Player of the Year, and Poplarville’s two-headed monster in runningbacks Avan Jarvis and Maurice Travis was also recognized.
|4A 1ST TEAM
|4A 2ND TEAM
|RB Avan Jarvis, Poplarville
|RB Maurice Travis, Poplarville
|WR Chasden Collins, Stone
|OL Deshawn Feazell, Moss Point
|OL Kane Edwards, Poplarville
|DE C.C. Herrien, Stone
|DL Tucker Smith, Poplarville
|DB Willie Breland, Stone
This year saw the St. Stanislaus Rock-a-chaws earn their first playoff win in five years before being bounced in the second round. Runningback Chandler Chapman ranked top-5 in the state in rushing yards during the course of the regular season, which sees him listed on the 1st Team along with three of his teammates.
|3A 1ST TEAM
|RB Chandler Chapman, St. Stanislaus
|K Evan Noel, St. Stanislaus
|DE Bruno Doll, St. Stanislaus
|DL Jacob Bradford, St. Stanislaus
