WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways

Mississippi Association of Coaches announces 2022 All-State Teams

(left to right) Bray Hubbard, Kaden Irving, John Peterson, Dante Dowdell
(left to right) Bray Hubbard, Kaden Irving, John Peterson, Dante Dowdell(WLOX)
By Dylan Jones
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday, the Mississippi Association of Coaches released their 2022 All-State Teams for all classes. Teams were decided on by coaches from around the state.

In 6A, Ocean Springs quarterback and Alabama commit Bray Hubbard was voted as the 2022 6A Player of the Year. Ten players representing schools from the Biloxi Metro are listed, including the 6A interception leader in Gulfport’s Prince Cottonham and Pascagoula’s multisport athlete Keilon Parnell.

6A 1ST TEAM6A 2ND TEAM
OL Ladarius Jordan, GulfportWR J.P. Coulter, Ocean Springs (ATH)
OL Jeremy Flora, PascagoulaDL Jeffery Rush, Pascagoula
K Bart Edminston, Ocean SpringsLB Trace Carter, Ocean Springs
DL Amarion Ware, Harrison CentralDB Damaryion Fillmore, Biloxi
DB Prince Cottonham, Gulfport
KR Keilon Parnell, Pascagoula

Picayune is fresh off winning their second 5A State Championship in two years, so its no surprise the Maroon Tide lead the way in 5A awards. Head Coach Cody Stogner was awarded 5A Coach of the year, whereas phenom runningback Dante Dowdell was chosen as the 5A Player of the Year. Four other Picayune players were granted 1st Team honors. Also worth noting include Gautier’s 10,000-yard passer Kaden Irving, Vancleave’s state-leading rusher John Peterson and George County’s up-and-coming sophomore Deuce Knight earning a spot on the 2nd Team.

5A 1ST TEAM5A 2ND TEAM
QB Kaden Irving, GautierQB Deuce Knight, George County
RB John Peterson, VancleaveOL Jeffrey Allen Grimme, Vancleave
WR A.J. Phillips, GautierK Irianna Evans, George County
WR Dillon Alfred, GautierDE Angel McGee, Gautier
OL Casey Tines, George CountyLB Monyah Boykin, Gautier
RB Chris Davis, Picayune (ATH)
DE Zay Coleman, Picayune
DE Monta Waller, Picayune
LB Amarion Tyson, Picayune

The 4A Playoffs saw one of the biggest Cinderella stories in Mississippi high school football as the Stone Tomcats made it all the way to the South State Championship before being defeated by Mendenhall. Three of the teams players are listed on either 1st or 2nd Team. Moss Point’s Jamarious Brown was crowned the 4A Defensive Player of the Year, and Poplarville’s two-headed monster in runningbacks Avan Jarvis and Maurice Travis was also recognized.

4A 1ST TEAM4A 2ND TEAM
RB Avan Jarvis, PoplarvilleRB Maurice Travis, Poplarville
WR Chasden Collins, StoneOL Deshawn Feazell, Moss Point
OL Kane Edwards, PoplarvilleDE C.C. Herrien, Stone
DL Tucker Smith, Poplarville
DB Willie Breland, Stone

This year saw the St. Stanislaus Rock-a-chaws earn their first playoff win in five years before being bounced in the second round. Runningback Chandler Chapman ranked top-5 in the state in rushing yards during the course of the regular season, which sees him listed on the 1st Team along with three of his teammates.

3A 1ST TEAM
RB Chandler Chapman, St. Stanislaus
K Evan Noel, St. Stanislaus
DE Bruno Doll, St. Stanislaus
DL Jacob Bradford, St. Stanislaus

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drowning generic
Man identified in Gulfport drowning
Their love for each other blossomed six years ago in the halls of the home.
Gulfport nursing home residents fall in love, get married at facility
Next week, Ocean Springs aldermen will consider starting the annexation process for two areas...
Ocean Springs city leaders are talking annexation. Here’s where they’re looking to grow.
Picayune defeats West Point 31-21 to finish the season 15-0.
Picayune crowned back-to-back 5A State Champions with 31-21 win vs. West Point
New high school equivalency diploma option now available in Mississippi
New high school equivalency diploma option now available in Mississippi

Latest News

PIC STATE CHAMPS
5A State Championship Game: Picayune vs West Point
Picayune defeats West Point 31-21 to finish the season 15-0.
Picayune crowned back-to-back 5A State Champions with 31-21 win vs. West Point
The Picayune Maroon Tide are set to take on with the West Point Green Wave in the 5A state...
Picayune prepares for rematch with West Point in 5A state title game
Pass Christian senior Marin Beeson signed with Delta State softball Tuesday.
Pass Christian’s Marin Beeson signs with Delta State softball