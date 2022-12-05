WLOX Careers
Mild and muggy today. Fog sticks around.

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
By Taylor Graham
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
We’re kicking off the work week with more fog and humidity! Most of the day will stay cloudy, but a few peeks of sun are possible. If we get enough sun, we’ll warm up into the low 70s. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out this afternoon.

More patchy dense fog is possible tonight into Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the mid 60s. Tuesday through Thursday will stay warm and muggy. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, and we’ll see some patchy fog through the week.

Friday will stay warm and muggy with highs in the mid 70s, but a weak front will bring slightly cooler air this weekend. Saturday will be a little cooler with lows in the upper 50s and highs near 70.

12-5-2022 Monday AM Weather Update
Dense Fog Advisory
Mild today. Warming up this week.