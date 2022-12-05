MDHS identifies more parties owing misspent TANF funds; reports Brett Favre has now repaid $1.1 million.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The list of parties allegedly connected to misspent TANF funds in Mississippi is growing.

Monday, the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) filed a motion to amend its civil complaint in the ongoing TANF funds litigation. Following months of discovery by MDHS legal counsel, the proposed amended complaint adds new defendants as parties, including:

N3 Holdings

JTS Enterprises

USM Athletic Foundation

Lobaki, Inc.

Lobaki Foundation

William Longwitz

Jacob Black

Garrig Shields

Inside Capitol, LLC

William, Weiss, Hester and Co., PLLC (an accounting firm)

Amending the complaint affords MDHS additional legal grounds to recoup the taxpayer funds that were used outside the intended scope of TANF to help Mississippi’s neediest residents. The additional defendants being added are alleged to have either received TANF funds for purposes which were not authorized under TANF, or to have engaged in a conspiracy to award TANF funds for such unallowable purposes.

“I am appreciative of the leadership at the Warren, Washington, Issaquena, Sharkey Community Action Agency (WWISCAA) for their responsiveness to MDHS’ request to satisfy claims identified in the original complaint. Following repayment of $49,190 to MDHS, WWISCAA has been removed from the complaint,” stated Bob Anderson, Executive Director Mississippi Department of Human Services. “Additionally, claims against Brett Favre have been reduced by $1.1 million due to the repayment of those unallowable costs. This agency will continue to be receptive to offers from other parties simply to repay the TANF funds, which they should not have received.”

As in any civil lawsuit, as discovery continues, MDHS reserves the opportunity to amend the complaint further to include additional parties and additional claims.

“Governor Tate Reeves tasked me with correcting the path of MDHS,” said Bob Anderson, Executive Director of MDHS.

“As part of that process, MDHS has been working hard to restore trust and put in place numerous internal controls to ensure that misspending is not repeated in the future,” Anderson stated. ”The rest of the task involves recovering and returning to the taxpayers the millions of dollars in misspent funds which were intended to benefit Mississippi’s needy families. We continue that task with this motion to file an amended civil complaint.”

Suspected fraud can be reported to MDHS online any time by submitting the MDHS Fraud Tip Form at https://www.mdhs.ms.gov/report-fraud/, calling the Fraud Tip Line during normal business hours at 1-(800)-299-6905, or email at fraud@mdhs.ms.gov.

In Monday’s statement, MDHS said it will not comment further on this case as this is an active litigation.

