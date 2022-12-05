Gulfport’s John Archie steps down as head football coach

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s the end of an era for the Gulfport Admirals, as John Archie announced Monday he’s stepping down as the head football coach.

Since his hiring in 2018, his teams won the 6A Region 4 championship three times and put together two ten-win seasons.

He’s also sent fourteen players to the next level including Derek Hall at Auburn, Jamison Lindsey at Mississippi Valley State, T.Q. Newsome at Southern Miss and J.T. Zakkak at Mississippi State.

School officials say Archie will continue his role as Assistant Principal full-time.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.