Gingerbread house workshop creates lasting memories

The Lynn Meadows Discovery Center drew families from along the coast to create gingerbread...
The Lynn Meadows Discovery Center drew families from along the coast to create gingerbread houses and create long-lasting memories at the same time.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday was a lesson in designing a home that you can eat at the annual Gingerbread House Family Decorating Workshop at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center in Gulfport.

The creativity came in many forms.

“Whatever her creative mind wants, that’s what we do,” said Biloxi resident Caley Rasa, who brought her daughter to the workshop for the first time. “With her being the age she is, she loves decorating and eating all the sugary candies and building the houses.”

Sometimes, it takes all hands-on deck to make it happen.

But there are times to yield to creative whims.

“I just think it’s fun,” said Mobile resident and Ocean Springs native Ashley McLean. “You get to have the creativity. I’m an artsy person, so it’s fun for me. I have to lose control and let the kids not have some specific design. But I think they just enjoy it. He’s actually enjoyed eating more than he has decorating.”

That’s to be expected here.

In fact, Joseph Difilippo said it would be cool to live in a house like this because it would be a new take on sustainable living.

“Oh, absolutely,” he said. “It’s pretty neat. It’s exciting. It’s made of candy and if you get hungry, you grab a bite.”

Fortunately, there’s always an opportunity at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center to work off the sugar high.

Because when Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived, it was time to settle down for some sober and serious negotiations.

It’s all part of making new memories however and wherever you can.

“This year, we’re in the middle of house renovations,” McLean said. “We can’t do a lot of Christmas things at home. So, we’re trying to institute lots of Christmas activities that we can be involved in outside of home and still make it special for the kids.”

“I think it gets the kids involved and it gets them excited and ready for Christmas,” added Difilippo. “It’s always a good time to have family and friends around and it just kicks off the season.”

