WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways

Dismembered body found in “large box” in northern Pearl River County

The discovery was made on Saturday on Burge and River Road.
The discovery was made on Saturday on Burge and River Road.(Pexels, Pixabay)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - According to Sheriff David Allison with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office, police are investigating a dismembered male body found in a “large box” on a road in Pearl River County.

The discovery was made on Saturday on Burge and River Road near the intersection of Henry Reyer Road, located 12 miles north of Poplarville and 13 miles west of Lumberton.

According to Sheriff David Allison, an investigation is currently ongoing to identify the victim and cause of death. Amackertown Fire Department assisted in the recovery of the box.

We will release more information when it becomes available.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drowning generic
Man identified in Gulfport drowning
Mississippi GOP Chairman Frank Bordeaux and Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich talk with Biloxi Ward 2...
Biloxi Councilman Felix Gines announces switch to Mississippi Republican Party
4 Mississippi schools receive bowl game destinations
4 Mississippi schools receive bowl game destinations
An agent with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team was fired over the weekend after...
South Mississippi LEO fired, accused of stealing cash from drug seizure
Their love for each other blossomed six years ago in the halls of the home.
Gulfport nursing home residents fall in love, get married at facility

Latest News

FILE - Former NFL football quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction...
Mississippi revises demands on Brett Favre in welfare lawsuit
An agent with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team was fired over the weekend after...
South Mississippi LEO fired, accused of stealing cash from drug seizure
Biloxi's First Baptist Church presented "The Miracle of Christmas," a harmonic concert...
First Baptist Biloxi shares "The Miracle of Christmas" harmonic concert
Mississippi GOP Chairman Frank Bordeaux and Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich talk with Biloxi Ward 2...
Biloxi Councilman Felix Gines announces switch to Mississippi Republican Party