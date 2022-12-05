WLOX Careers
‘Devotion’ movie stars come to Hattiesburg for hometown screening

By Emily Blackmarr and Charles Herrington
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:57 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg has long-celebrated Jesse Leroy Brown and his Navy aviation legacy

Actor Jonathan Majors, who portrays Brown in the film, “Devotion,” said he was called to come to Hattiesburg, to see where it all began.

“To see that this city, and this town loved him and they respect him and understand the legacy that he’s left,” Brown said. “So, it’s very rare that you get a film that’s not just about the time that it was about, or the past, this film is also about the future.”

It also became a full-circle moment for actress Christina Jackson, who plays Brown’s wife, Daisy, in the film.

She said actors rarely get the chance to see where a film’s story took place.

“To be able to come home and see the roads that they walked and see the community that helps raise them and make them to be people, but also because of how extraordinary Jesse was and Daisy eventually was, actors don’t really get the chance to come back and see,” Jackson said.

However, the stars didn’t just learn the history behind the film, each one already had grasped the true meaning of “Devotion” through the friendship of Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner.

“It is a friendship, but the lifeblood of that friendship is devotion,” Majors said. “Through devotion is legacy, and through legacy comes a lineage of understanding of friendship of family and that’s what we’re seeing today.”

For actor Glen Powell, who portrayed Hudner, the story helps to get the word out, to honor people just like Jesse and their legacies.

“It reminds you and sees what’s possible and heroes that we should be celebrating,” Powell said. “Sometimes the squeaky wheel gets the grease, and unfortunately, that’s the way our world operates and the Jesse Browns, the kind of person we should be celebrating, (is overlooked).

“So, I’m glad everyone’s finally celebrating.”

Jesse Brown’s legacy can be seen right here in Hattiesburg at the African American Military History Museum.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

