WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
Elf Photos

Codename: ‘Cornbread:’ Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. needs help identifying weekend shooting suspect

“There are a lot of missing pieces to this puzzle, and we don’t have a clear picture of the...
“There are a lot of missing pieces to this puzzle, and we don’t have a clear picture of the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident,” said JCSD Investigator Patrick Oster. “We urge anyone with information on this reported shooting to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).”(MGN)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement in Jones County is asking for help in identifying a suspect involved in a weekend shooting that left one man injured.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting reportedly happened at a location on or off Ovett Moselle Road Saturday, although the sheriff’s department says that information has yet to be verified.

Investigators have not been able to speak with the victim, William Parker, who reportedly is hospitalized for treatment of a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The sheriff’s department says it was reported that the alleged shooter goes by the nickname “Cornbread,” with no other information on his identity confirmed.

“There are a lot of missing pieces to this puzzle, and we don’t have a clear picture of the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident,” said JCSD Investigator Patrick Oster. “We urge anyone with information on this reported shooting to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The discovery was made on Saturday on Burge and River Road.
Dismembered body found in “large box” in northern Pearl River County
An agent with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team was fired over the weekend after...
South Mississippi LEO relieved of duty, accused of stealing cash from drug seizure
FILE - Former NFL football quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction...
Mississippi revises demands on Brett Favre in welfare lawsuit
Search efforts for the missing male pilot continued after the wreckage of a Piper Warrior was...
Fla. family identified as plane crash victims after wreckage found
Mississippi GOP Chairman Frank Bordeaux and Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich talk with Biloxi Ward 2...
Biloxi Councilman Felix Gines announces switch to Mississippi Republican Party

Latest News

Tattoos and social media helped investigators identify the dismembered body found inside a...
Tattoos, social media help identify dismembered body found in Pearl River County
Miss. child accidentally shoots sibling; toddler in serious but stable condition
Miss. child accidentally shoots sibling; toddler in serious but stable condition
The coast law enforcement community is mourning the death of Harrison County Deputy Leroy...
Harrison Co. Sheriff’s Dept. mourning the loss of Deputy Leroy Barnes
Ken Kroupa and his neighbors have raised several concerns about the 177 homes proposed for the...
Gulfport residents take concerns over a new development to Harrison Co. Board of Supervisors
Morning fog possible. Muggier, warmer, & isolated showers.
12-6-2022 Tuesday Early First Alert Forecast