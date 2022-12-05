Body of missing man discovered in Hattiesburg Sunday

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The body of a Hattiesburg man missing since Nov. 22 was discovered Sunday afternoon in Hattiesburg.

Hattiesburg police were notified about 3 p.m. Sunday of a deceased person off Lakeview Road.

At that time, a death investigation was initiated, Hattiesburg police said.

As the investigation progressed, the individual was identified as Johnnie Bennett, 50, who was reported missing to Hattiesburg police on Nov. 22.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem said the individual will be sent to the Mississippi State Crime Lab to determine the cause of death.

