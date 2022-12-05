WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways

Body of missing man discovered in Hattiesburg Sunday

A body discovered Sunday afternoon in Hattiesburg was identified as man who had been reported...
A body discovered Sunday afternoon in Hattiesburg was identified as man who had been reported missing to Hattiesburg police.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The body of a Hattiesburg man missing since Nov. 22 was discovered Sunday afternoon in Hattiesburg.

Hattiesburg police were notified about 3 p.m. Sunday of a deceased person off Lakeview Road.

At that time, a death investigation was initiated, Hattiesburg police said.

As the investigation progressed, the individual was identified as Johnnie Bennett, 50, who was reported missing to Hattiesburg police on Nov. 22.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem said the individual will be sent to the Mississippi State Crime Lab to determine the cause of death.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drowning generic
Man identified in Gulfport drowning
Their love for each other blossomed six years ago in the halls of the home.
Gulfport nursing home residents fall in love, get married at facility
4 Mississippi schools receive bowl game destinations
4 Mississippi schools receive bowl game destinations
Ward Two Councilman Felix Gines is making the switch to the Mississippi Republican Party....
Biloxi Councilman Felix Gines announces switch to Mississippi Republican Party
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Coach Prime leaves Jackson State after historic season, takes Colorado head coaching gig

Latest News

Santa riding his sleigh at Christmas in the Pass
LIST: Christmas festivals, light shows, events happening across the Coast
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL...
Saints take on the Bucs in ‘must win’ game Monday night
Warm and humid today with dense morning fog possible.
12-5-2022 Monday AM Weather Update
Devotion movie stars come to Hattiesburg
‘Devotion’ movie stars come to Hattiesburg for hometown screening
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
JSU fans reflect on Coach Prime’s tenure in the capital city