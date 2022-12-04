WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways

Man identified in Gulfport drowning

Drowning generic
Drowning generic(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Leroy Barnes, 54, has been identified as the victim of a drowning in a lake near Cambridge Court in Gulfport.

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, DMR, Harrison Fire Rescue and Gulfport Fire Department Dive Team all responded to the Windance subdivision after receiving reports of a man falling out falling out of his canoe into the water. Dive teams located a body, identified as Barnes, in the lake.

“Leroy worked as a transport deputy for the 1st and 2nd Judicial Courthouses,” said Sheriff Troy Peterson. “Leroy was very well respected within the Agency and members of the Courts. He will be sadly missed by all. Based on witness on scene, this was an accidental drowning. His family and his law enforcement family will be in all our prayers.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picayune defeats West Point 31-21 to finish the season 15-0.
Picayune crowned back-to-back 5A State Champions with 31-21 win vs. West Point
Next week, Ocean Springs aldermen will consider starting the annexation process for two areas...
Ocean Springs city leaders are talking annexation. Here’s where they’re looking to grow.
Flynn Brown
JSU student shot, killed on campus; person of interest in custody
Motorists are advised to use an alternative route. Traffic will be delayed in the area.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wilkes Drawbridge on Cowan-Lorraine stuck in upright position
Santa riding his sleigh at Christmas in the Pass
Christmas festivals, light shows, events happening across the Coast this weekend

Latest News

Hit or miss showers today. Staying warm and muggy this week.
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
After initially being denied bond, man accused of killing missing Ole Miss student is now out on bond
Civil rights groups to protest in BG; last known location of Emmett Till’s accuser
UPDATE: Civil rights groups to protest at last known location of Emmett Till’s accuser in Bowling Green
Their love for each other blossomed six years ago in the halls of the home.
Gulfport nursing home residents fall in love, get married at facility