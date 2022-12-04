WLOX Careers
Deputies rescue horse that fell into swimming pool: ‘This is one for the books’

A sheriff's office in Virginia says deputies helped rescue a horse that fell into a swimming pool. (Source: WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WHSV/Gray News) - Authorities in Virginia say they were part of a rare rescue when they helped a horse out of a swimming pool.

On Friday, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies responded to a call regarding a horse that fell into a pool at a home on Green Springs Road.

The sheriff’s office said it determined that the nearly 2,000-pound horse knocked over part of a fence near the pool before jumping over and walking onto the pool cover.

The horse eventually fell into the pool, but its head and part of its body remained above the water.

Deputies cut away the pool cover and said they were able to pull the horse to the shallow end of the pool. The team was then able to guide the horse up the steps and onto the deck.

“You just never know what type of calls we respond to,” Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland said. “This is one for the books. We are happy that we could respond to assist.”

According to the sheriff, the horse is doing well after the incident.

