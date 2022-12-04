4 Mississippi schools receive bowl game destinations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four Mississippi universities learned their bowl game destinations Sunday afternoon.

The FBS schools qualified for bowl eligibility by winning 6 games and Jackson State qualified by winning the Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship during the 2022 college football season.

Jackson State will return to Atlanta for their second straight appearance in the Cricket Celebration Bowl. The Tigers will face North Carolina Central in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.

JSU will look to bring their first Cricket Celebration Bowl trophy to the capital city to cap off their historic season in Coach Prime’s last game as a Tiger. The game will begin at 11 a.m. and will be aired on ABC on Saturday, December 17.

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles will go bowling for the first time since 2019 and for the first time under head coach Will Hall. Southern Miss will travel to Mobile, Alabama to take on former Conference USA foe, Rice, in the LendingTree Bowl in their 27th bowl appearance.

The Golden Eagles will play for their first bowl win since 2016 at Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday, December 17, at 5:45 p.m. and will look to win their 12th bowl game victory. Coverage will be aired on ESPN.

Ole Miss will appear in their 40th bowl game and third straight under head coach Lane Kiffin. After a hot start 7-0 start to the season and on the trajectory of achieving back-to-back historic seasons, the Rebels sputtered at the end of the year, winning one of their last 5 games and losing the Egg Bowl at home.

The Rebels will take on Texas Tech University in the TaxAct Texas Bowl at NGR Stadium in Houston, Texas, and will look to win their second bowl game under Coach Kiffin and 25th all-time. The contest will air on ESPN Wednesday, December 28, at 9 p.m.

The No. 22-ranked Mississippi State University Bulldogs will be oozing confidence heading into their 26th overall bowl game. After losing consecutive games in the Egg Bowl against in-state rivals Ole Miss for the first time since the 2003 and 2004 seasons, the Bulldogs traveled to Oxford and came away with a 24-22 victory.

Mississippi State will play Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa Bay, Florida at Raymond James Stadium, home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kick-off is set for 12 p.m. Monday, January 2. The game will air on ESPN2.

Tickets can be purchased on each team’s athletics website.

