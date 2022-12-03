WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways

Pascagoula shines with Downtown for the Holidays

Downtown Pascagoula knows how to throw a party, and Friday was a great night for bright lights and Christmas magic during the annual Downtown for the Holidays.
By Mike Lacy
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Downtown Pascagoula knows how to throw a party, and Friday was a great night for bright lights and Christmas magic during the annual Downtown for the Holidays.

Here, if you haven’t told Santa what’s on your list, it’s not too late. He’s still listening, and so is the Grinch - the nice one, of course.

It’s an atmosphere that keeps bringing people back every year.

“Cause it’s a great family gathering,” said Pascagoula resident Brandi Avery. “Our community comes together and it’s just fun to celebrate the holidays and be together.”

And there is a residual effect, like more business.

“Our community has local vendors set up and they get to come and see all the different shops and we’ve got a lot of downtown growth lately,” Avery said. “I would hope that the surrounding communities would come and see what Pascagoula’s all about.”

Of course, that excitement is passed down through the family.

“I like that we can get together,” said 8-year-old Vivian Avery. “And it’s kind of like a play day where we can go around, and we can shop and have fun.”

The downtown area was jammed with visitors and filled with entertainment for all ages. It also encourages people to wear their finest outfits.

“It’s got a good hometown feel,” said Pascagoula resident Mark Amos. “You can recognize a lot of people you know, and just get out and support the community. Carriage rides for the kids. We’ve got four kids, so they always enjoy it.”

The event is a chance for the city to showcase the best of itself.

“We just want people to know what a welcoming community we are,” said Katarina Scott, director of community relations for the city of Pascagoula. “We’re seeing such a true revitalization in our downtown area. So, it’s such a good opportunity for people who live here to see all of this new development that’s happening, but also for people who have never experienced Pascagoula to see what we’re all about.”

The event also featured a parade and fireworks show to end the night.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Curtis Wells was charged with felony mayhem after police say he bit a person's nose off...
Mississippi man accused of biting someone’s nose off
A young woman was shot in the Bayside Park area Wednesday afternoon, according to Hancock...
Woman shot in Bayside Park, sheriff says
Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body...
‘There’s blood everywhere’: Woman finds fiance’s body in shipping container
One day after a student brought a loaded gun to the Stone High School campus, School...
Stone High student charged with bringing a gun to school
When a yellow Camaro pulled into the parking lot at the Waveland Walmart on Hwy 90 Monday, the...
Police: Suspected coastwide shoplifting spree ends in Waveland

Latest News

Their love for each other blossomed six years ago in the halls of the home.
Gulfport nursing home residents fall in love, get married at facility
New high school equivalency diploma option now available in Mississippi
New high school equivalency diploma option now available in Mississippi
Next week, Ocean Springs aldermen will consider starting the annexation process for two areas...
Ocean Springs city leaders are talking annexation. Here’s where they’re looking to grow.
Purpose focused. Passion Driven. It's the theme of the 2022 Gulfport State of the City address...
Mayor Hewes covers numerous topics with Gulfport State of the City address