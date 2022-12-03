Ocean Springs city leaders are talking annexation. Here’s where they’re looking to grow.

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs wants to expands its boundaries. Next Tuesday, aldermen will be asked to approve an ordinance that starts the annexation process for two areas of unincorporated Jackson County.

Part of the proposed annexation plan would bring Ocean Springs High School inside the city limits. The 330,000 square foot campus was built in 2012 at the corner of Highway 57 and Old Spanish Trail. The 40 acres of land is outside the city limits, but on property owned by the school district.

The city will also attempt to annex land up Highway 57 north of Interstate 10. Mayor Kenny Holloway says the proposed expansion areas are “a natural pattern of growth.”

Ocean Springs has a history of starting and then abandoning annexation plans. A 2009 annexation proposal was dropped a year later after facing opposition from the Jackson County Board of Supervisors. The city considered the idea again in 2014 and 2017.

About 1,300 people would become Ocean Springs residents if the city moves forward with this annexation attempt and a judge approves it.

About 1,300 people would become Ocean Springs residents if the city moves forward with this annexation attempt and a judge approves it.

